FORECAST: Cloudy and warm Derby Day, small storm chance by the evening

WEATHER HEADLINES

Quiet and mild overnight

Clouds increase on Saturday with highs in the 70s

Shower and storm chances increase toward Derby evening, especially west of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re on track for a partly to mostly cloudy night, one that looks to stay mostly dry as light shower activity stays just southwest of us.

Lows will be in the comfortable 50s as we head toward Saturday morning.

Clouds look to fill in a bit more on Saturday, but the peeks of sun we’ll see will help propel temperatures well into the mid-70s.

Most of the day looks dry, but closer to Kentucky Derby race time a small shower chance will start to slowly increase.

A batch of thunderstorms pushing southward through Southwest Indiana and Western Kentucky may clip several of our counties Saturday night.

While the severe weather chance with these looks to stay just west of us, we’ll need to watch this closely.

Depending on how Saturday night’s storms perform, we could either see a round of storms early in the day on Sunday or later in the evening.

Despite the uncertainty on timing, some strong storms do look possible with damaging winds being the main threat.

Additional rounds of thunderstorms moving in from the northwest will be in play both during the morning and evening hours on Monday as a cold front will still be west of us during this time.

The cold front will pass through Tuesday morning with another storm chance, but later in the day on Tuesday looks drier as high pressure sinks in behind the front.

We’ll look for a nice and dry day on Wednesday with slightly drier air before the humidity, 80s, and storm chances crank up once again heading closer to next weekend.

