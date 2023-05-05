FORECAST: Trending warm, drier for Oaks and Derby

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs in the 70s through Saturday

Clouds overhead Friday and Saturday; rain chances remain low

Warm and stormy pattern unfolds next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Passing high clouds during the morning will allow for a mostly sunny setup this afternoon. This means a warm Kentucky Oaks race is looking more likely with the rain chance fading out of the picture.

Showers continue to remain mainly outside the area tonight. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight as we cool into the 40s and low 50s.

Clouds are key on how warm we get for Saturday, but the potential is there for quite a warm and somewhat humid afternoon. For now, we’ll keep the rain chance low but we cannot rule out an isolated shower popping up.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday night with scattered showers and storms possible late. Lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Sunday and stick around through the first half of next week.

We’ll continue to adjust this outlook as needed, stay tuned!

Stay tuned for more on timing. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. With this set up unfolding, next week’s forecast will feature highs in the low to mid nearly every single day.

