Kentucky men arrested in Illinois on firearms charges

Jamon Smith, 31; Javonta Russell, 21, and Devin Hooper, 21, (left to right), all of Louisville,...
Jamon Smith, 31; Javonta Russell, 21, and Devin Hooper, 21, (left to right), all of Louisville, were arrested in Cook County, Ill. after they were found to be in possession of unlicensed handguns.(Source: Cook County Sheriff’s Office)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAVE) – Three Louisville men have been arrested in Cook County, Illinois after they were found with guns in their possession during a traffic stop.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has charged Jamon Smith, 31; Javonta Russell, 21, and Devin Hooper, 21, with one felony count each of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The men were arrested on the afternoon of May after the car they were in was stopped for a traffic violation and having expired license plates. When officers approached the car, they said a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle.

Smith, who was the driver, told officers there was a handgun in the center console. Russell and Hooper both told officers they were each carrying a handgun.

After the men were taken into custody, officers recovered three 9mm handguns – one from the car and one each from Russell and Hooper - along with 38.5 grams of suspected cannabis from the car. Police said the handguns were unlicensed.

Smith told officers they had come to Chicago to buy marijuana from a dispensary and were planning to return to Kentucky the same day.

Bond for each of the men was set at $10,000 during a court appearance on May 4.

