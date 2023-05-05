Kentucky State University Board of Regents announces 3 finalists for president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Board of Regents announce the selection of the three finalists who will move forward in the selection process for the University’s next president, according to a release.

The announcement came on Thursday after a Special Called Joint Meeting between the Board of Regents and the Presidential Search Committee.

The three finalists are Koffi C. Akakpo, Ph.D., who is the current president/chief executive officer at Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Kentucky, Gerald E. Hunter Ph.D., who is the vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer at Norfolk State University in Virginia and Robert C. Mock Jr., Ed.D., who is the executive vice president strategic initiatives and chief of staff at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

These finalists will visit the Frankfort campus in May to meet with the university community, according to the release.

The search began on March 8, with the announcement of the nine-member Presidential Search Committee.

