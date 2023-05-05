Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville police investigate overnight shootings that injured 2 drivers

By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two overnight shootings that sent two drivers to the hospital.

Friday morning around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on I-264 East at mile marker 9 near Taylor Boulevard.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers arrived and found a car on the side of the road, with the driver suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Shortly after, officers received a ShotSpotter notification around 2:30 a.m. near the area of 18th and Magazine Streets.

No victim was found at the scene. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said 20 minutes later, a woman arrived at Jewish Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said the woman was driving in the initial location when someone pulled up next to her and began firing.

She is expected to survive her injuries.

No arrests have been made in either shooting. LMPD continues to investigate.

Anyone with any information on either of these incidents is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Identity released of man killed in South Louisville shooting

