Pretty Mischievous wins Kentucky Oaks 149

Pretty Mischievous - Kentucky Oaks 149 (2023)
Pretty Mischievous - Kentucky Oaks 149 (2023)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 149th running of the Kentucky Oaks has a winner.

Pretty Mischievous finished first with a time of 149.77.

Gambling Girl came around the outside and finished second. The Alys Look came in third.

Trained by Brendan Walsh and owned by Goldophin, LLC, Pretty Mischievous was one of 19 starters in this year’s Kentucky Oaks.

Below are the payouts:

      • Pretty Mischievous - WIN $22.74 PLACE $10.10 SHOW $7.40 
      • Gambling Girl - PLACE $12.84 SHOW $8.36
      • The Alys Look - SHOW $13.80

(Watch below to see the speech from the winning trainer, Brendan Walsh)

