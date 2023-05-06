Contact Troubleshooters
AP: 2 euthanizations reported on Kentucky Derby day, favorite scratched

Twin Spires of historic Churchill Downs.
Twin Spires of historic Churchill Downs.(Source: Churchill Downs)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Associated Press reported a second horse has been euthanized following the Pat Day Mile.

Churchill Downs announced Saturday morning that Kentucky Derby favorite, Forte, was scratched from the big race due to a bruised foot.

Forte’s scratch marked the fifth scratch for Kentucky Derby 149 including Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continaur (JPN) and Skinner.

Later in the day, 3-year-old Chloe’s Dream was taken off in an equine ambulance following Race 2.

Trainer Jeff Hiles told The Associated Press that Chloe’s Dream took a bad step leaving the first turn and suffered a right front knee injury.

The gelding was later euthanized.

“He just took a bad step out there,” Hiles said. “They could do the same thing running in the field as they could on the track. So it’s very unfortunate. That’s what we deal with.”

Another horse was injured in the eighth race. AP said Freezing Point “went wrong” inside the six-furlong marker and was pulled up sharply by jockey Corey Lanerie.

The 3-year-old gray colt suffered a left ankle injury in the Pat Day Mile and was euthanized, trainer Joe Lejzerowicz told the AP.

Lejzerowicz said Fort Bragg, who finished third, came over and slammed into Freezing Point during the race.

“He just got bumped in the backstretch,” Lejzerowicz said. “He never took a bad step or bobble. He had a big heart.”

AP reported that seven horses have died at Churchill Downs in the recent days leading up to Kentucky Derby 149.

