AP: Chloe’s Dream euthanized after suffering knee injury at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another horse has been euthanized following a knee injury Saturday afternoon.

The Associated Press reported that 3-year-old Chloe’s Dream was taken off in an equine ambulance after Race 2.

Chloe’s Dream reportedly took a bad step leaving the first turn and suffered a right front knee injury, trainer Jeff Hiles confirmed to The Associated Press.

The gelding was later euthanized.

“He just took a bad step out there,” Hiles said. “They could do the same thing running in the field as they could on the track. So it’s very unfortunate. That’s what we deal with.”

AP reported that six horses have died at Churchill Downs in the recent days leading up to Kentucky Derby 149.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.