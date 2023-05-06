Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

AP: Chloe’s Dream euthanized after suffering knee injury at Churchill Downs

Twin Spires of historic Churchill Downs.
Twin Spires of historic Churchill Downs.(Source: Churchill Downs)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another horse has been euthanized following a knee injury Saturday afternoon.

The Associated Press reported that 3-year-old Chloe’s Dream was taken off in an equine ambulance after Race 2.

Chloe’s Dream reportedly took a bad step leaving the first turn and suffered a right front knee injury, trainer Jeff Hiles confirmed to The Associated Press.

The gelding was later euthanized.

“He just took a bad step out there,” Hiles said. “They could do the same thing running in the field as they could on the track. So it’s very unfortunate. That’s what we deal with.”

AP reported that six horses have died at Churchill Downs in the recent days leading up to Kentucky Derby 149.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lord Miles - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. suspended from Churchill Downs, Lord Miles scratched from Derby
Pretty Mischievous - Kentucky Oaks 149 (2023)
Pretty Mischievous wins Kentucky Oaks 149
WAVE News is your home for complete coverage of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby on Friday...
FULL GUIDE: Kentucky Oaks, Derby coverage on WAVE News
Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Jefferson Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine dies
Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Forte to victory during the Breeders' Cup Juvenile race at the Keenelend...
Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratches from race

Latest News

Churchill Downs
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of Kentucky 149
Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Forte to victory during the Breeders' Cup Juvenile race at the Keenelend...
Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratches from race
Pretty Mischievous - Kentucky Oaks 149 (2023)
Pretty Mischievous wins Kentucky Oaks 149
2023 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade
WATCH | 2023 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade