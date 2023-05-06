BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of Kentucky 149
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The wait is over! Kentucky Derby 149 has officially arrived, and WAVE News has all the updates and information you need to know.
Check out our full guide on Derby that answers questions about show times, road closures, and more.
Keep checking this story for more fun updates on what our talent is doing out at the track!
Great to hang with these lovely ladies today! Happy Derby! pic.twitter.com/HskTdDdXdg— Brian Goode ❄️ (@BGoodeWAVE3) May 6, 2023
Welcome to the 149th Kentucky Derby 🌹— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 6, 2023
Things to know before you go ⤵️
Forecast today:— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 6, 2023
75 and sunny, as always. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aMCovG8SKu
Today. 🌹 #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/B1VFZ5sZNY— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 6, 2023
Red sky. Red Spires. Red roses.— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 6, 2023
Happy Derby day! pic.twitter.com/2iJMzaEnKs
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.