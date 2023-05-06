Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warm but cloudy Derby Day; monitoring evening rain chances

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with your Sunrise forecast for the 149th Kentucky Derby.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs near 80 this afternoon
  • Watching fading evening thunderstorms
  • Warm and stormy pattern unfolds next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mix of sun and clouds is once again expected today; this will allow temperatures to warm well into the 70s. As we approach the evening hours, and the Kentucky Derby race time, there will be a risk for a fading t-storms to approach. Stay tuned.

A cluster of showers and thunderstorms looks to dive just west of the region tonight; some of those storms may clip our area. The main rain/severe weather threat looks to stay just outside of our area. We’ll continue to closely monitor this.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast tomorrow. Some storms may be strong with a damaging wind threat. Remain weather aware Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may continue to roll through the region Sunday night. Look for lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with your Sunrise forecast for the 149th Kentucky Derby.
