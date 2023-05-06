Contact Troubleshooters
Strong storms likely early Sunday

WAVE 11 p.m. - Weather - Saturday, May 6, 2023
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Line of storms with damaging wind potential Sunday morning and midday
  • Strong storms possible once again Monday, but coverage and timing are more uncertain
  • Calmer by mid next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mainly dry forecast for the balance of the overnight hours in the wake of the earlier rain many areas had.

Temperatures will be in the 60s heading toward Sunday morning. A round of strong storms will arrive around sunrise on Sunday, bringing heavy rain and damaging wind potential through about midday. A second, lower chance of storms arrives during the evening. Highs will be in the 70s on Sunday.

Storm chances appear to be lower Sunday night as we see a lull between waves of energy moving through. Despite the lull, we’ll keep a scattered storm chance in the forecast as the atmosphere will still be quite juicy for storm development.

Thunderstorms are likely again on Monday and some of them could be quite strong with damaging wind potential depending on what time they arrive. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 80s.

By Tuesday a cold front will be moving through, which will limit our storm chance to the morning hours only and bring in a slightly drier and cooler air mass for the middle of the week.

Expect overnight lows in the 50s during this time with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s by Wednesday. Storm chances will return late next week as our active, summerlike pattern reactivates.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

