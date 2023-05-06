Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jefferson Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine dies

Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Tom Wine, the Commonwealth Attorney for Jefferson County, has died.

Wine, who was former prosecutor and judge, was elected Commonwealth’s Attorney in 2012 and was re-elected in 2018 to a second term.

In a tweet, Mayor Craig Greenberg said, “I am saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Wine. Tom served our city as Commonwealth Attorney with honor, dedication and compassion. Rachel and I send our deepest sympathy to Tom’s family. May his memory be a blessing.”

The cause of Wine’s death has not been released.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lord Miles - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. suspended from Churchill Downs, Lord Miles scratched from Derby
Pretty Mischievous - Kentucky Oaks 149 (2023)
Pretty Mischievous wins Kentucky Oaks 149
WAVE News is your home for complete coverage of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby on Friday...
FULL GUIDE: Kentucky Oaks, Derby coverage on WAVE News
The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
Indiana school bus catches fire with elementary students on board

Latest News

Churchill Downs
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of Kentucky 149
Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Forte to victory during the Breeders' Cup Juvenile race at the Keenelend...
Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratches from race
Kentucky Derby 149
LIVE: WAVE News Day at the Kentucky Derby 2023
Pretty Mischievous - Kentucky Oaks 149 (2023)
Pretty Mischievous wins Kentucky Oaks 149