Jefferson Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine dies

LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Tom Wine, the Commonwealth Attorney for Jefferson County, has died.

Wine, who was former prosecutor and judge, was elected Commonwealth’s Attorney in 2012 and was re-elected in 2018 to a second term.

In a tweet, Mayor Craig Greenberg said, “I am saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Wine. Tom served our city as Commonwealth Attorney with honor, dedication and compassion. Rachel and I send our deepest sympathy to Tom’s family. May his memory be a blessing.”

The cause of Wine’s death has not been released.

