LIVE: WAVE News Day at the Kentucky Derby 2023

By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Derby Day is here! Don’t miss any of the fun with WAVE News’ coverage of Kentucky Derby 149 live here!

Coverage begins at 7 a.m. and continues through to 2:30 p.m.

NOTE: NBC takes over coverage of the Kentucky Derby starting at 2:30 p.m. To continue streaming, you will need to login to NBC’s website or the NBC app using your cable/satellite provider account to continue watching live without a TV.

Viewers can also watch live NBC coverage through a subscription to the Peacock streaming service.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

