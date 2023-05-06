Mage wins Kentucky Derby 149
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mage is the winner of this year’s 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.
The 3-year-old ridden by jockey Javier Castellano finished first with a time of 201.57 seconds with 15-1 odds.
Mage wins the Kentucky Derby! pic.twitter.com/B0oGlHDTyD— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 6, 2023
Gustavo Delgado is the trainer of Mage.
Mage— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 6, 2023
↳ Trained by Gustavo Delgado
↳ Ridden by @jjcjockey pic.twitter.com/GMFm4aXRmD
Churchill Downs said they had a total attendance of 150,335 people on the first Saturday in May.
(Watch below to hear Gustavo Delgado’s speech)
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.