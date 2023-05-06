Contact Troubleshooters
Mage wins Kentucky Derby 149

Mage - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Mage - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)(Coglianese Photography/Kentucky Derby)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mage is the winner of this year’s 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

The 3-year-old ridden by jockey Javier Castellano finished first with a time of 201.57 seconds with 15-1 odds.

Gustavo Delgado is the trainer of Mage.

Churchill Downs said they had a total attendance of 150,335 people on the first Saturday in May.

(Watch below to hear Gustavo Delgado’s speech)

