Man taken to hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting on North 26th Street at Portland Avenue around 6 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital with injuries officials believe are not serious.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

