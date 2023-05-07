Caitlin Keen, Jason Salyer win Flying Pig Marathon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Runners Caitlin Keen and Jason Salyer won the Flying Pig Marathon Sunday morning.

The 26.2-mile run started near Paycor Stadium at 6:30 a.m. and wrapped around the city during a shelter-in-place issued by the Flying Pig.

Keen, who is from Westworth Village, Texas, won first place in the women’s race and Salyer, from Tip City, Ohio, won first place in the men’s race.

Caitlin Keen, who won wire-to-wire two years ago, takes the marathon title again.

Her third laurel wreath overall from @RunFlyingPig @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/OzXK6BeErp — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) May 7, 2023

Congrats to Jason Salyer from Tipp City, winner of the @RunFlyingPig @fox19 pic.twitter.com/uZb5MrdFqr — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) May 7, 2023

Officials with the Flying Pig say that Keen’s finishing time was 2:45:34 and Salyer’s time was 2:27:10.

Below is the list of the top three winners in the marathon and the Paycor half marathon:

Marathon

Men

Jason Salyer: 2:27:10

William Cadwell: 2:27:28

Jack Randall: 2:28:13

Women

Caitlin Keen: 2:45:34

Angela Bradford: 2:56:02

Katie Hallahan: 2:59:02

Flying Pig Paycor half marathon:

Men

Seth Elking: 1:10:56

Eric Gruenbacher: 1:11:09

Chris Porst: 1:11:18

Women

Aimee Piercy: 1:24:40

Julia Manzano: 1:24:59

Amy Manning: 1:26:49

Here is a full list of winners from all of the races throughout the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.