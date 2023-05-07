Contact Troubleshooters
Churchill Downs sees record-breaking Derby Week

By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Secretariat’s race record still holds after 50 years, but several other records were broken off the track.

According to a release from Churchill Downs Incorporated, “Wagering from all sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program set a new record of $288.7 million, beating last year’s record of $273.8 million. All-sources wagering on the Kentucky Derby race was a new record of $188.7 million, beating the previous record of $179.0 million set in 2022. All-sources handle for Derby Week rose to a new record of $412.0 million, beating last year’s record of $391.8 million.”

On Friday, Oaks Day also celebrated a new record.

Churchill Downs tweeted that a record $74.9-million was wagered from all sources on the Kentucky Oaks Day race card.

Churchill Downs announced that Thurby also set a record for attendance numbers in its 10th year. A total of 50,958 people attended the racetrack on Thursday, according to Churchill Downs spokesperson Darren Rogers.

The record beats 2019′s attendance record of 48,212 by more than 2,000 guests.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

