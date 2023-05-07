Churchill Downs sees record-breaking Derby Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Secretariat’s race record still holds after 50 years, but several other records were broken off the track.

According to a release from Churchill Downs Incorporated, “Wagering from all sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program set a new record of $288.7 million, beating last year’s record of $273.8 million. All-sources wagering on the Kentucky Derby race was a new record of $188.7 million, beating the previous record of $179.0 million set in 2022. All-sources handle for Derby Week rose to a new record of $412.0 million, beating last year’s record of $391.8 million.”

On Friday, Oaks Day also celebrated a new record.

Churchill Downs tweeted that a record $74.9-million was wagered from all sources on the Kentucky Oaks Day race card.

Churchill Downs announced that Thurby also set a record for attendance numbers in its 10th year. A total of 50,958 people attended the racetrack on Thursday, according to Churchill Downs spokesperson Darren Rogers.

The record beats 2019′s attendance record of 48,212 by more than 2,000 guests.

