Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Rounds of strong storms possible today

WAVE 9 a.m. - Weather - Sunday, May 7, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs near 80 this afternoon
  • Watching strong thunderstorms; damaging wind is the main threat
  • Warm and stormy pattern unfolds this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast throughout the morning into the early afternoon.

Some of those storms could be strong to severe, with heavy rain and damaging wind. Additional storms are possible this evening.

After evening storms, some calmer weather is possible overnight. Clouds and southerly winds will limit lows to the 60s overnight.

Thunderstorms are likely again Monday; some of them could be quite strong with a damaging wind potential depending on their timing.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The scattered showers and thunderstorm potential continues Monday night with lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 9 a.m. - Weather - Sunday, May 7, 2023
WAVE 9 a.m. - Weather - Sunday, May 7, 2023

Most Read

Twin Spires of historic Churchill Downs.
AP: 2 euthanizations reported on Kentucky Derby day, favorite scratched
Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Jefferson Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine dies
Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Forte to victory during the Breeders' Cup Juvenile race at the Keenelend...
Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratches from race
Mage - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Mage wins Kentucky Derby 149

Latest News

WAVE 9 a.m. - Weather - Sunday, May 7, 2023
WAVE 9 a.m. - Weather - Sunday, May 7, 2023
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, May 4, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
DerbyTALK! Weather Blog 5/4
GoodeMorning 2020
DerbyTALK! Weather Update 5/3