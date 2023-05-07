FORECAST: Rounds of strong storms possible today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs near 80 this afternoon

Watching strong thunderstorms; damaging wind is the main threat

Warm and stormy pattern unfolds this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast throughout the morning into the early afternoon.

Some of those storms could be strong to severe, with heavy rain and damaging wind. Additional storms are possible this evening.

After evening storms, some calmer weather is possible overnight. Clouds and southerly winds will limit lows to the 60s overnight.

Thunderstorms are likely again Monday; some of them could be quite strong with a damaging wind potential depending on their timing.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The scattered showers and thunderstorm potential continues Monday night with lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.