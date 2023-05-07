Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

NWS reports 2 EF-1 tornadoes in southern Indiana from morning storms

A NWS storm survey found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University...
A NWS storm survey found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University Southeast campus in New Albany.(NWS Louisville)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville area was met was severe thunderstorms Sunday morning, leaving several without power.

The National Weather Service said two EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed in southern Indiana as a result of the storms.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service around 9 a.m.

(Story continues below)

The National Weather Service later confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit the north side of New Albany off Grant Line Road near IU Southeast campus.

Winds were estimated to be around 100 mph.

(Story continues below)

Another EF-1 tornado was confirmed in southern Floyd County, Indiana at The Sporting Club and at the Farm.

Winds were estimated to be around 95 mph.

(Story continues below)

To view LG&E’s power outage map, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Spires of historic Churchill Downs.
AP: 2 euthanizations reported on Kentucky Derby day, favorite scratched
Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Jefferson Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine dies
Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Forte to victory during the Breeders' Cup Juvenile race at the Keenelend...
Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratches from race
Mage - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Mage wins Kentucky Derby 149
Virginia Moore
‘I will miss her greatly:’ Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies

Latest News

WAVE 9 a.m. - Weather - Sunday, May 7, 2023
WAVE 9 a.m. - Weather - Sunday, May 7, 2023
The world famous Twin Spires of historic Churchill Downs.
FORECAST: Rounds of strong storms possible today
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, May 4, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
DerbyTALK! Weather Blog 5/4