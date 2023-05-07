Contact Troubleshooters
NWS reports 4 tornadoes in southern Indiana, 1 in Ky. from Sunday storms

A NWS storm survey found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University Southeast campus in New Albany.(NWS Louisville)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville area was met was severe thunderstorms Sunday morning, leaving several without power.

As of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed four EF-1 tornadoes in southern Indiana and one tornado in Kentucky as a result of the storms.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The National Weather Service later confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit the north side of New Albany off Grant Line Road near IU Southeast campus.

Winds were estimated to be around 100 mph.

Another EF-1 tornado was confirmed in southern Floyd County, Indiana at The Sporting Club and at the Farm.

Winds were estimated to be around 95 mph.

Viewers from the affected areas sent in photos and videos of the storm as it passed through.

On Monday, NWS Louisville determined an EF-1 tornado hit near Hamby Road in Georgetown, Indiana. The tornado was a short track, with wind speeds estimated at around 90 mph.

A fourth tornado was confirmed in Georgetown, Indiana. NWS said the tornado was an EF-0 with wind speeds estimated around 80 mph in the Brookwood subdivision.

A fifth tornado was confirmed Monday afternoon in Shelby County, Kentucky. NWS said the tornado was an EF-0 with 75 mph winds.

The tornado passed through between Valero and Black and Decker buildings near Shelbyville.

More information to come.

To view LG&E’s power outage map, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

