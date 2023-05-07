NWS reports 4 tornadoes in southern Indiana from Sunday storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville area was met was severe thunderstorms Sunday morning, leaving several without power.

As of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed four EF-1 tornadoes in southern Indiana as a result of the storms.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Louisville KY, Jeffersonville IN and New Albany IN until 9:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/0nFHjq04RJ — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) May 7, 2023

The National Weather Service later confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit the north side of New Albany off Grant Line Road near IU Southeast campus.

Winds were estimated to be around 100 mph.

NWS says EF-1 tornado struck the north side of New Albany off Grant Line Rd this morning with wind gusts around 100 mph. — Brian Goode ❄️ (@BGoodeWAVE3) May 7, 2023

A NWS storm survey this afternoon found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University Southeast campus in New Albany. Estimated peak winds were 105 mph. #INwx pic.twitter.com/3JcSCLJo2e — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) May 7, 2023

Another EF-1 tornado was confirmed in southern Floyd County, Indiana at The Sporting Club and at the Farm.

Winds were estimated to be around 95 mph.

NWS Louisville has found damage from at least an EF-1 tornado in southern Floyd County, IN at The Sporting Club at the Farm.



So far, peak winds are estimated at around 95 mph. The survey is still ongoing so more updates are to come. @wave3news — Jessica Dobson (@JessicaDobsonWX) May 7, 2023

On Monday, NWS Louisville determined an EF-1 tornado hit near Hamby Road in Georgetown, Indiana. The tornado was a short track, with wind speeds estimated at around 90 mph.

NWS has also found evidence of EF-1 #tornado damage near Hamby Rd in Georgetown, IN. Short track, 90 MPH tornado.#WAVEWeather — WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) May 8, 2023

A fourth tornado was confirmed in Georgetown, Indiana. NWS said the tornado was an EF-0 with wind speeds estimated around 80 mph in the Brookwood subdivision.

To view LG&E’s power outage map, click or tap here.

