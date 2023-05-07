Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials: Doctor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting coworker

Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.
Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.(Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio doctor pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a coworker earlier this week.

The Summit County Prosecutor said David Meranda pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual battery.

Officials said Meranda, a contracted emergency room physician, sexually assaulted a coworker at a Summit County home in 2021.

A grand jury indicted Meranda on Feb. 22, 2022, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Spires of historic Churchill Downs.
AP: 2 euthanizations reported on Kentucky Derby day, favorite scratched
Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Jefferson Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine dies
A NWS storm survey found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University...
NWS reports 2 EF-1 tornadoes in southern Indiana from morning storms
Virginia Moore
‘I will miss her greatly:’ Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Forte to victory during the Breeders' Cup Juvenile race at the Keenelend...
Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratches from race

Latest News

A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead
The alleged shooter in a Serbia school shooting is a 13-year-old male student, officials say.
Serbia’s education minister resigns following mass shootings
In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald pauses...
Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial
Mary the Eland antelope was safely captured and returned after she escaped the Lupa Zoo on...
Antelope safely returned to zoo after escaping, living in the wild for 5 weeks