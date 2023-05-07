Planet Fitness free for teens this summer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Planet Fitness is motivating teens to stay active over summer break through its summer pass program.

The free Planet Fitness High School Summer Program returns for a third year starting May 15 for teens ages 14-19.

The program was intentionally launched in May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month in the U.S. According to a national study conducted by Planet Fitness, 61 percent of teens struggle with mental health issues. 93 percent of teens say they care about how fitness can positively impact their lives.

In addition to health and wellness benefits, the High School Summer Program also offers incentives. Ten lucky teens in the U.S. and Canada will each receive $10,000 in academic scholarships by submitting A Tik Tok video that describes their summer workout experience.

Planet Fitness is also giving away $200,000 in grants to high schools. Each member’s registration could help their school qualify to win.

Teens 18 and under must register for their free summer pass with a parent either in-club or online through the free Planet Fitness app on Google Play or from the Apple App Store.

Members can work out at any one of 2400 Planet Fitness locations across the nation through August 31.

For a list of summer clubs in your area, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.