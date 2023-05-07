Contact Troubleshooters
Planet Fitness free for teens this summer

Planet Fitness announced that more than 3.5 million high schoolers signed up for its High...
Planet Fitness announced that more than 3.5 million high schoolers signed up for its High School Summer Pass program, logging 17 million workouts over the course of three-and-a-half months. For more information, or to join, visit PlanetFitness.com.(PRNewswire)
By Mildred Fallen
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Planet Fitness is motivating teens to stay active over summer break through its summer pass program.

The free Planet Fitness High School Summer Program returns for a third year starting May 15 for teens ages 14-19.

The program was intentionally launched in May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month in the U.S. According to a national study conducted by Planet Fitness, 61 percent of teens struggle with mental health issues. 93 percent of teens say they care about how fitness can positively impact their lives.

In addition to health and wellness benefits, the High School Summer Program also offers incentives. Ten lucky teens in the U.S. and Canada will each receive $10,000 in academic scholarships by submitting A Tik Tok video that describes their summer workout experience.

Planet Fitness is also giving away $200,000 in grants to high schools. Each member’s registration could help their school qualify to win.

Teens 18 and under must register for their free summer pass with a parent either in-club or online through the free Planet Fitness app on Google Play or from the Apple App Store.

Members can work out at any one of 2400 Planet Fitness locations across the nation through August 31.

For a list of summer clubs in your area, click here.

