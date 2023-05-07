School nurse dies after hit-and-run crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has died after being hit by a car in Lexington.

Lexington Police say the accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near the intersection of Sandersville Road at Atoma Drive. The vehicle involved fled the scene of the accident.

The victim, now identified by the coroner as 60-year-old Lynette Laine of Lexington, was taken to UK Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to a letter sent to parents, Laine was the school nurse for Rise STEM Academy for Girls for the past two years.

The position is employed by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. Laine spent more than 40 years in health care. A former colleague tells us she had a big personality and loved her students like she did her family.

“The students would see her beyond needing the medical services. They would come in just to be greeted and talk to her and give her a hug,” said Kevin Hall, spokesperson for LFCHD.

Hall says she was dedicated to her job and was an example of just how important a school nurse is.

“They are some of the only people in health care that these kids will connect to,” said Hall.

The director of Rise STEM Academy for Girls shared a message with the families. It says in part, “We are heartbroken by this devastating loss for our school and community.” It goes on to say, “Her unwavering commitment and caring approach have earned her the respect and admiration of staff, students and families alike.”

Hall says one of the families’ biggest concerns right now is finding out what happened. As of now, police are still looking for the person responsible.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.