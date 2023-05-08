ALERT DAY: Lunch rain with evening strong storms

ALERT DAYS

Monday, May 8

WEATHER HEADLINES

Midday rain/thunder will fade

Strong to severe thunderstorms pop after 5-6 p.m. into the evening

Dry weather returns Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fading area of rain/thunder for lunch will give way to a dry afternoon with warm/humid temperatures approaching 80 degrees.

After 5 or 6 p.m., the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms will increase. A WAVE Weather Alert Day is in place for that threat. A period of strong to severe thunderstorms is likely for the evening hours. It appears much of the action will be out of our hair before midnight with drier air flowing in overnight into early Tuesday. Stay weather aware this evening for any watches/warnings.

Some low clouds early in the day will give way to a sunnier setup with highs generally in the 70s. Skies will be clear Tuesday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s and low 50s.

Download the free WAVE Weather App for the latest on weather conditions throughout WAVE Country.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.