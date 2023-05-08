ALERT DAY: Rounds of strong storms possible today

ALERT DAYS

Monday, May 8

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs in the 70s this afternoon

Watching strong thunderstorms today; damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible

Warm and stormy pattern continues this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several complexes of storms will dive through the region during the morning and afternoon. A WAVE Weather Alert Day has been issued due to the threat of damaging winds, small hail, and a spin-up tornado. Most will see afternoon highs in the 70s. Another batch of storms looks to pass through the region tonight; some of these storms may also be severe.

The cold front passing through will keep rain chances into Tuesday morning. Expect lows in the 50s and low 60s. A few showers may linger into early Tuesday; however, the rest of the day looks dry with decreasing clouds. Temperatures return to the 70s tomorrow afternoon. Skies will be clear Tuesday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s and low 50s.

Download the free WAVE Weather App for the latest on weather conditions throughout WAVE Country.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.