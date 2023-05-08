Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: Rounds of strong storms possible today

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • Monday, May 8

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the 70s this afternoon
  • Watching strong thunderstorms today; damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible
  • Warm and stormy pattern continues this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several complexes of storms will dive through the region during the morning and afternoon. A WAVE Weather Alert Day has been issued due to the threat of damaging winds, small hail, and a spin-up tornado. Most will see afternoon highs in the 70s. Another batch of storms looks to pass through the region tonight; some of these storms may also be severe.

The cold front passing through will keep rain chances into Tuesday morning. Expect lows in the 50s and low 60s. A few showers may linger into early Tuesday; however, the rest of the day looks dry with decreasing clouds. Temperatures return to the 70s tomorrow afternoon. Skies will be clear Tuesday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s and low 50s.

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Monday, May 8, 2023

