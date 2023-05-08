Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms possible tonight

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • Monday, May 8

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • ALERT DAY TONIGHT - Strong to severe storms possible 5 p.m.- 3 a.m.
  • Drier and calmer Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Storm chances return later in the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Strong to severe storms are possible from 5 p.m. until 3 a.m., keeping our Alert Day going through that time. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats we face during this time as clustered storm cells and a squall line move through.

Tuesday is looking much calmer with a partly sunny sky and highs in the 70s.

We’ll easily get down into the 40s and 50s Tuesday night as drier, cooler air settles into place. Expect a clear sky during this time.

Wednesday looks even nicer as we’ll see plentiful sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s thanks to high pressure in place. Enjoy!

A surge of more humid air will lead to increasing storm chances from late Thursday and into the weekend. We’ll need to watch for stronger storms during this time, but it’s unclear this far out when exactly during this time that will happen. Highs will get back into the 80s, but that will depend heavily on storm timing.

Download the free WAVE Weather App for the latest on weather conditions throughout WAVE Country.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/8
