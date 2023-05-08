Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bidens to host UConn, LSU basketball teams at White House

President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, walks from the Oval Office to attend...
President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, walks from the Oval Office to attend a ceremony honoring the Council of Chief State School Officers' 2023 Teachers of the Year in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to welcome the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball champions to the White House later this month.

The University of Connecticut Huskies men’s team beat San Diego State 76-59 in April to secure its fifth national title. The Louisiana State University Tigers women’s team won its first championship by beating the University of Iowa 102-85.

The invite to LSU became a source of controversy this year after the first lady said in a speech that the defeated Iowa women’s team should also come to the White House “because they played such a good game.” In recent decades, the White House has usually hosted only champions.

LSU star Angel Reese tweeted a link to a story about Jill Biden’s remarks. " A JOKE,” she wrote, along with three rolling-on-floor-laughing emojis. On a podcast shortly after, Reese said her team should instead celebrate their title with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Reese later told ESPN during an interview that she would go to the White House because she wants to do “what’s best for the team.”

The team visits are scheduled for May 26.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A NWS storm survey found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University...
NWS reports 3 EF-1 tornadoes in southern Indiana from Sunday storms
Virginia Moore
‘I will miss her greatly:’ Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
UPDATE: Power restored for Floyd, Clark Counties following weekend storms
Churchill Downs releases statement after horses die leading into Derby 149

Latest News

The teenager was buried under several feet of sand after an adjacent dune apparently collapsed...
Virginia teen dies from sand hole collapse in North Carolina
A rescue helicopter spotted the lost woman and directed police to her.
Woman lost in the wilderness survived on bottle of wine and lollipops
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
LIVE: US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, sprouted a mane following the passing of her mate.
Zoo’s lioness Zuri, famous for pseudo-mane, dies at 19
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Closing arguments start for columnist’s claims against Trump