Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Body with gunshot wound found at Ky. high school construction site

A death investigation is underway after a body was found at a construction site. It happened...
A death investigation is underway after a body was found at a construction site. It happened Monday morning at the construction site of the new high school in Scott County, near the intersection of Long Lick Road and the bypass extension at the roundabout.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found at a construction site.

It happened Monday morning at the construction site of the new high school in Scott County, near the intersection of Long Lick Road and the bypass extension at the roundabout.

According to police, construction workers came in around 6:30 a.m. and found a woman’s body. Police say the woman had at least one gunshot wound.

The police chief the woman does not appear to be related to the construction site and didn’t work there.

Her name has not yet been released.

Investigators are still processing the scene, so this is a developing story.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A NWS storm survey found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University...
NWS reports 2 EF-1 tornadoes in southern Indiana from morning storms
Virginia Moore
‘I will miss her greatly:’ Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
UPDATE: Power restored for Floyd, Clark Counties following weekend storms
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Churchill Downs releases statement after horses die leading into Derby 149

Latest News

Night at the Galas
REPLAY: WAVE News Night at the Galas 2023
If you found a Gold Winner Pegasus Pin this year, you have until Wednesday to be eligible to...
Register Gold Winner Pegasus Pins by Wednesday for chance to win $20,000
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/8
StormTALK!