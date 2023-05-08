Contact Troubleshooters
Driver dies in fiery semi accident near Kennedy Bridge; I-65 South lanes blocked

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-65 South just past the Kennedy Bridge.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-65 South just past the Kennedy Bridge.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver of a semi truck has died following a fiery rollover accident near the Kennedy Bridge on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-65 South just past the Kennedy Bridge, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed the semi was heading south on I-65 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. This caused the semi to jackknife and roll over, catching fire.

Police said the impact caused a portion of the truck to go over the side of the retaining wall and cause debris to fall on the roadway below.

The driver, whose age and sex was not provided, was the only one inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved, police confirmed.

The roadway is blocked for continued investigation and for crews to clear the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

