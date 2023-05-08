Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Duck Donuts offering sweet discount for Mother’s Day

Duck Donuts, located at 4600 Shelbyville Road, is offering a deal for their Breakfast Box dozen...
Duck Donuts, located at 4600 Shelbyville Road, is offering a deal for their Breakfast Box dozen running from Thursday to Sunday.(Duck Donuts)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Treat Mom to something sweet this Mother’s Day!

Duck Donuts, located at 4600 Shelbyville Road, is offering a deal for their Breakfast Box dozen running from Thursday to Sunday, according to a release.

The assortment of donuts includes French Toast, Cinnamon Bun, Coffee Cake and Blueberry Pancake donuts.

The company said Duck Donuts Rewards members and guests who order online can get 10% off the Breakfast Box to help make Mother’s Day extra sweet.

For more information on Duck Donuts, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A NWS storm survey found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University...
NWS reports 3 EF-1 tornadoes in southern Indiana from Sunday storms
Virginia Moore
‘I will miss her greatly:’ Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
UPDATE: Power restored for Floyd, Clark Counties following weekend storms
Churchill Downs releases statement after horses die leading into Derby 149

Latest News

There's one Derby-week event that will benefit our city's food and beverage workers.
Kegs and Eggs returns for Oaks Day brunch
Each week, the road will be shut down to vehicles allowing multiple food trucks to set up and...
Food Truck Wednesdays returns to downtown Louisville
Treat yourself to a donut and help a good cause as Duck Donuts begins its inaugural Make-A-Wish...
Duck Donuts raises funds for Make-A-Wish with new Wish Donut
Louisville celebrity chef Edward Lee will soon be serving one of the most elite crowds of his...
Louisville chef Edward Lee prepares State Dinner at the White House