Duck Donuts offering sweet discount for Mother’s Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Treat Mom to something sweet this Mother’s Day!

Duck Donuts, located at 4600 Shelbyville Road, is offering a deal for their Breakfast Box dozen running from Thursday to Sunday, according to a release.

The assortment of donuts includes French Toast, Cinnamon Bun, Coffee Cake and Blueberry Pancake donuts.

The company said Duck Donuts Rewards members and guests who order online can get 10% off the Breakfast Box to help make Mother’s Day extra sweet.

