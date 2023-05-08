Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Family says officer Nick Wilt removed from ventilator, able to follow some commands

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while running towards the gunfire in a mass shooting.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Louisville officer Nickolas Wilt shared a positive update on his condition Monday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police Foundation said they are pleased to share that Wilt’s condition has been steadily improving all week and remains on the right path to recovery.

Wilt is officially off the ventilator and all other life-sustaining equipment. He’s also shown neurological improvement and is able to follow some commands.

(Story continues below)

The family said while he is currently dealing with a few infections, he continues to show improvement in those areas as well.

Wilt unfortunately is still battling pneumonia and other lung complications.

However, the update said overall, his progress is remarkable considering the conditions he was in two weeks ago.

“Officer Wilt is entering the “long haul” of his recovery,” the update said. “Which will undoubtedly be difficult, but he remains strong and determined.”

Doctors are in discussion about getting Wilt into a neurological rehab program within the next week, which is a significant milestone in his path to recovery.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A NWS storm survey found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University...
NWS reports 4 tornadoes in southern Indiana, 1 in Ky. from Sunday storms
Virginia Moore
‘I will miss her greatly:’ Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-65 South just past the Kennedy Bridge.
Driver dies in fiery semi accident near Kennedy Bridge
UPDATE: Power restored for Floyd, Clark Counties following weekend storms

Latest News

LMPD: Police pursuit ends in crash in California neighborhood
LMPD: Police pursuit ends in crash in California neighborhood
Jefferson Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine
‘He wanted everyone to be safe’: Colleagues remember Louisville’s top prosecutor Tom Wine
Indiana flags to fly at half-staff to honor victims of deadly shooting in Allen, Texas
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb orders flags half-staff following Texas mass shooting
Jeremy Haydon's son, Andrew, suffers a myriad of severe health conditions after a stroke at...
‘All the things we’ve hoped and prayed for’: Happy ending after Troubleshooter parental rights investigation