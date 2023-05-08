FORECAST: Warm with plenty of afternoon sunshine
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Early morning thunderstorms
- Clouds decrease this morning; plenty of afternoon
- Rain chances return late Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds roll out this morning, allowing us to enjoy plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. Highs top out in the 70s today. Clear skies remain overnight.
As cooler, drier air continues to settle into the region, temperatures will fall into the 40s and low 50s by Wednesday morning. Expect abundant sunshine on Wednesday as highs rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. High pressure will keep our weather quiet for the middle of the week. Clear to partly cloudy skies are in Wednesday night’s forecast. Lows fall into the 50s overnight.
