Hardin County student arrested after weapons allegedly found in backpack

Central Hardin High School
Central Hardin High School
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CECILIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A high school student in Hardin County was arrested on Monday afternoon after weapons were allegedly found inside the student’s backpack.

Central Hardin High School principal Tim Isaacs confirmed the incident in a message to parents and guardians around 1:30 p.m.

Isaacs said the student was reported by another student, who told staff there may be a weapon inside the suspect’s backpack.

When the student was found, the backpack was confiscated. Staff found a knife and two airsoft pistols inside, according to the letter.

The student never removed the weapons from the bag and no other students were threatened.

Isaacs said the student was arrested by a school resource officer and will be facing charges. Additional action will also be taken from Hardin County Schools’ Code of Conduct.

“The old adage is true… if you see or hear something, say something to a trusted adult,” Isaacs urged students in the message. “Because we had students act quickly, we were able to take immediate action.”

