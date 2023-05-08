‘He wanted everyone to be safe’: Colleagues remember Louisville’s top prosecutor Tom Wine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Colleagues of Jefferson County’s top prosecutor Tom Wine remember him fondly.

“He was sort of a model of what a reasonable prosecutor should be,” former Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Leland Hulbert said. “I don’t think he was out for blood, I don’t think he wanted to arrest the entire city, but I think he wanted everyone to be safe.”

“To the voters, thank you for this vote of confidence,” Wine said in 2012 when he was voted in as the Commonwealth’s Attorney. “I will not let you down.”

That promise was something Wine strived to keep every day as the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Kentucky Supreme Court Judge Angela McCormick Bisig knew Wine for years. She is one of the many who said Wine was a caring mentor.

“My takeaway is learning not only to be a good public servant but to be a good person,” Bisig said. “And to be a good person to those around you. I don’t think you can talk to a legal person in this community that doesn’t have those stories about Tom.”

Wine served in almost every judicial position since 1980 including a prosecutor, judge, and assistant attorney general.

“He was a giant around here for a long time,” Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said.

Wine was re-elected as Commonwealth Attorney in 2018, taking many under his wing like Hulbert, who is now a defense attorney.

“Lawyers are a quick twitch and especially in today’s world with social media everybody wants an answer right now, indict today, indict tomorrow and do everything quickly,” Hulbert said. “He was never going to be bullied into that.”

Through the years, Wine sat down WAVE News to discuss many topics from bonds, racial injustices, concerns about violent criminals and the law. He took his time to explain things and said what was on his mind.

His colleague from across the courthouse walkway, O’Connell, remembers him fondly.

“Great respect for him, and I’ll miss him as an individual and as a colleague,” O’Connell said. He added that Wine was blessed with a calm demeanor even during critical times.

Wine was a public servant for more than 30 years, but above all, he was a beloved family man and grandfather.

“He was a mentor to the young lawyers in this office and to young judges in this community,” Bisig said. “He’s going to be missed greatly.”

Assistant Commonwealth Attorney, Erwin Roberts will preside over the office until Governor Andy Beshear appoints an interim Commonwealth’s Attorney. That person will serve until an election in 2025 when Wine’s term was to end.

