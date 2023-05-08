Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb orders flags half-staff following Texas mass shooting

Indiana flags to fly at half-staff to honor victims of deadly shooting in Allen, Texas
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown half-staff in remembrance of the mass shooting victims killed in Allen, Texas.

On Saturday, a gunman stepped out of a silver sedan and started shooting people at a Dallas-area outlet mall.

The Associated Press reported eight people were killed and seven others were injured in the shooting. Of the seven injured, three of them were reported in critical condition. Witnesses reported children were among some of those killed.

The suspected gunman, 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, was shot and killed by police.

Federal agents reviewing social media accounts believed to be used by Garcia said there are posts that suggest Garcia expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, the AP reported.

Flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

