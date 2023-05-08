Indiana, Kentucky governors order flags half-staff following Texas mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear direct flags to be flown half-staff in remembrance of the mass shooting victims killed in Allen, Texas.

On Saturday, a gunman stepped out of a silver sedan and started shooting people at a Dallas-area outlet mall.

The Associated Press reported eight people were killed and seven others were injured in the shooting. Of the seven injured, three of them were reported in critical condition. Witnesses reported children were among some of those killed.

The suspected gunman, 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, was shot and killed by police.

Federal agents reviewing social media accounts believed to be used by Garcia said there are posts that suggest Garcia expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, the AP reported.

Flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

