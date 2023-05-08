IU Southeast updated commencement ceremony time announced

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana University Southeast announced the commencement ceremony is set to be held on Monday at 10 a.m. after having to reschedule due to the severe weather.

There are nearly 800 graduates receiving their diploma at the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County Amphitheater, which is behind the Ogle Center on the IU Southeast campus at 4201 Grant Line Road in New Albany, Indiana.

Graduates are asked by the university to arrive between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. to check-in in the Ogle Center Lobby. Processional is set to start at 9:30 a.m.

To watch the commencement livestream, click or tap here.

