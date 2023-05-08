KSP taking applications for new recruit class

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – If you are interested in a career in law enforcement, the Kentucky State Police wants to hear from you.

KSP is now accepting applications for its latest recruit training class which begins in January 2024. Those selected to join Cadet Class 104 will earn $65,000 annually. They will also have access to an improved retirement system with a sick leave buyback program and the opportunity to work closer to home.

“Applicants can apply for specific vacancies at the KSP post of their choosing. Once they complete all their testing, the top performers will be guaranteed a spot at the post of their choice,” said KSP Recruitment Branch Commander Sgt. Michael Murriell. “This new initiative will reassure applicants they can serve close to home.”

In addition to new officers, Cadet Class 104 will feature recruits who are currently certified peace officers in Kentucky. Those current officers will take part in a 13-week law enforcement accelerated program. To qualify, the candidate must have been a full-time certified law enforcement officer for at least two years and must not be under a contract with their current or previous police agency.

Applications are due by close of business on Aug. 31. If you are interested, use the online portal to submit your application by using any electronic device.

For more information on the application process, minimum requirements and a list of required supporting documentation visit KSP’s website.

For questions or assistance with applying, email the KSP recruitment branch at KSPRecruit@ky.gov.

