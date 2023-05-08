Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Police pursuit ends in crash in California neighborhood
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A police pursuit ended in a crash in the California neighborhood late Monday afternoon.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 4:30pm officers were working an investigation in the area of Algonquin Parkway and McCloskey Avenue when they saw a carjacking.

Officers said that an adult man carjacked the victim in a pickup truck. Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver did not pull over.

The driver was seen driving erratically and then hit multiple other cars at 7th and Wampum. The driver continued.

That is when a pursuit began and the suspect’s vehicle hit another car at 22nd and Garland Avenue in the California neighborhood.

Minor injuries were reported from the crash from both cars.

LMPD’s Fourth Division is handling this investigation.

Charges are pending.

