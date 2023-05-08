Contact Troubleshooters
LouCity, Racing Louisville team with Dawne Gee in pet food drive

WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee and her non-profit, "A Recipe to End Hunger,” is teaming up with...
WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee and her non-profit, "A Recipe to End Hunger,” is teaming up with Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC for donations to help feed four-legged family members.(Source: Connor Cunningham, Louisville City FC)
By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC are joining with WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee for a pet food drive that will take place over two upcoming games.

It’s part of Gee’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit, “A Recipe to End Hunger” and begins on Saturday with LouCity’s game against Miami FC on “Pups at the Pitch” night. Ticket holders will be able to bring their furry friends to the game. They are also encouraged to drop off donations at Gate 4 of Lynn Family Stadium as they make their way into the game.

The pet food drive runs through Racing Louisville FC’s Pups at the Pitch game on June 14 against the Houston Dash.

On non-game days, fans can bring donations to the Lynn Family Stadium team store. It’s open 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

You can purchase tickets and get more information by clicking one of the following links: LouCity.com/pups or RacingLouFC.com/pups.

