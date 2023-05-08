Contact Troubleshooters
Nelson County officials looking for escaped inmate on the run

Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through...
Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through probation and parole, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.(Nelson County Sheriff's Office - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate from Nelson County Jail escaped custody and officials are seeking the public’s help to find him.

Charles Noe was released from Nelson County Jail and was being taken by a company through probation and parole, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Noe got out of the vehicle and left the location on foot, officials stated.

The sheriff’s office said Noe was last seen wearing a Blue Fox Racing shirt and gray work pants. Officials said he was last seen running towards Broadway Avenue and Stephen Foster Avenue.

Anyone who has seen Noe or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-3211.

