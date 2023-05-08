Contact Troubleshooters
Police arrest man after pursuit ends in crash in California neighborhood

By Elisa Schwartzmiller and Julia Huffman
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 45-year-old man is facing several charges after police said he led officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash in the California neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were conducting an investigation in the area of Algonquin Parkway and McCloskey Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when they saw a carjacking take place.

Investigators said Octavius Laroy Long carjacked a victim in a pickup truck.

Mitchell said detectives attempted to stop the vehicle when it failed to yield.

Long began driving erratically and struck several vehicles in the area of Wathen Lane and South 7th Street.

He led police on a pursuit before crashing into another vehicle at Garland Avenue and South 22nd Street.

Ellis said minor injuries were reported.

Officers arrested Long, who was charged with one count of robbery, fleeing in a motor vehicle and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

This is an ongoing investigation.

