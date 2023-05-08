Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Missing Iowa attempted murder suspect cut off ankle monitor

Police are searching for Ali Younes.
Police are searching for Ali Younes.(Johnson County Sheriff's Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (CNN) - Law enforcement in Iowa is searching for an attempted murder suspect.

The Johnson County Attorney’s Office said it was notified Saturday that 19-year-old Ali Younes had cut off his monitoring device.

He was on house arrest with his family pending trial.

Officials say on April 25, 2022, Younes allegedly robbed and strangled a person on the University of Iowa campus.

A judge granted him pretrial release and required him to wear a GPS monitoring device, surrender his passport and stay with family.

Several agencies, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, are searching for Younes.

Authorities say if you see him, do not approach him, but call 911.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

