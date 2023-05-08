Contact Troubleshooters
Register Gold Winner Pegasus Pins by Wednesday for chance to win $20,000

If you found a Gold Winner Pegasus Pin this year, you have until Wednesday to be eligible to...
If you found a Gold Winner Pegasus Pin this year, you have until Wednesday to be eligible to win the $20,000 Gold Pin Grand Prize.(Kentucky Derby Festival)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you found a Gold Winner Pegasus Pin this year, you have until Wednesday to be eligible to win the $20,000 Gold Pin Grand Prize.

The grand prize winner will be announced on May 12 on WAVE.

Kentucky Derby Festival said the odds in finding a Gold Pegasus Pin were 1 in 13, with 18,000 Gold Pins in circulation.

So far, nine weekly Grand Prizes have been drawn over the course of the past eight weeks. In addition to the prizes, each envelope contained coupons from local business partners including Mike Linnig’s, Flying Axes, Rooties Sports Bar & Grill, the Kentucky State Fair, Kern’s Kitchen Derby-Pie and more.

This year marks the 51st year of the Pegasus Pin tradition.

“The Pegasus Pin has become an iconic piece of plastic commemorating springtime in Louisville,” Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO said in a release. “Not only is it a “ticket” to a month’s worth of Derby Festival fun, but the funds raised from Pin sales help us continue producing our favorite events for the community.”

To register a Gold Pegasus Pin, click or tap here.

