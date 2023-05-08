Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several Floyd County roads, roofs, and yards were damaged by Sunday’s storm.

National Weather Service confirmed four tornadoes touched down in southern Indiana on Sunday. One tornado was also confirmed in Shelby County, Kentucky.

On Monday, residents were outside cleaning up the damage.

Nancy Laduke said a large oak tree fell in her backyard. She heard the storm come through around 9 a.m.

“You would have thought that there would have been something come over on our storm box,” Laduke said. “To tell us, to warn us to take cover or do something. Because as serious as this was, the way it wiped out Grant Line, I mean there should have been something.”

In another neighborhood nearby, a couple was cleaning up tree limbs in their front yard.

“It happened so fast, that sometimes you don’t have a warning,” Marilyn Mcclure said. “You know, it could be just high winds, and then a tornado dips down and you don’t even see it. It’s gone before you realize it hit. I think that’s what happened here. I was sitting on the couch when I started hearing it rain. Then, all at once, the wind hit and this is what we got.”

