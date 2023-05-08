Contact Troubleshooters
Semi fire near Kennedy Bridge blocks all lanes of I-65 South near Spaghetti Junction

TRIMARC said the incident happened on I-65 South just coming off the Kennedy Bridge around...
TRIMARC said the incident happened on I-65 South just coming off the Kennedy Bridge around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are working to extinguish a semi on fire near the Kennedy Bridge heading south, officials confirmed on Monday morning.

TRIMARC said the incident happened on I-65 South just coming off the Kennedy Bridge around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Security cameras showed a semi truck that had rolled over on its side and had caught fire. There is no word on any injuries.

MetroSafe dispatchers said crews had begun working to put out the fire. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will also be investigating the scene before lanes are reopened.

This is a developing story.

