Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Shots fired at car in Elizabethtown leaves teen wounded

(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – A teenager is recovering after being wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Elizabethtown.

Around 10 p.m., Elizabethtown police were called to the Pine Crest neighborhood off New Glendale Road after receiving multiple reports of shots being fired. Arriving officers found a car that had been struck by gunfire with two teens inside.

Police determined one of the teens had been struck by a bullet. But the wound appeared to be superficial. The teen was treated at the scene by Hardin County EMS but declined to be taken to a hospital.

Elizabethtown police are looking for the person or persons involved. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 270-765-4125, Anonymous tips can be made by calling Hardin County Crimestoppers at 1-800-597-8123.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A NWS storm survey found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University...
NWS reports 3 EF-1 tornadoes in southern Indiana from Sunday storms
Virginia Moore
‘I will miss her greatly:’ Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-65 South just past the Kennedy Bridge.
Driver dies in fiery semi accident near Kennedy Bridge
UPDATE: Power restored for Floyd, Clark Counties following weekend storms

Latest News

Seven dead thoroughbreds at Churchill Downs prior to the Kentucky Derby hijacked the spotlight,...
Horseracing criticism continues after horse fatalities at Churchill Downs
The John Castleman statute will continue to sit in a city storage yard, even after opponents of...
Castleman statue decision stopped by legal clock
Honor Flight Bluegrass asked Kentucky veterans who took part in the war to visit Mission BBQ on...
WWII veterans honored for Victory in Europe Day
Central Hardin High School
Hardin County student arrested after weapons allegedly found in backpack