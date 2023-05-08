Shots fired at car in Elizabethtown leaves teen wounded

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – A teenager is recovering after being wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Elizabethtown.

Around 10 p.m., Elizabethtown police were called to the Pine Crest neighborhood off New Glendale Road after receiving multiple reports of shots being fired. Arriving officers found a car that had been struck by gunfire with two teens inside.

Police determined one of the teens had been struck by a bullet. But the wound appeared to be superficial. The teen was treated at the scene by Hardin County EMS but declined to be taken to a hospital.

Elizabethtown police are looking for the person or persons involved. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 270-765-4125, Anonymous tips can be made by calling Hardin County Crimestoppers at 1-800-597-8123.

