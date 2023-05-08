Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/8

By Brian Goode
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Midday rain/thunder on tap before we get back to a dry setup this afternoon.

Once we move after 5pm, the risk for scattered strong t-storms to pop will increase. They should organize into a line and push south through the evening---ending the severe risk north to south before midnight.

The video will dive more into the challenge the setup will have this evening and a look ahead toward Mother’s Day as well.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

