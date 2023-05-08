Contact Troubleshooters
UPDATE: Power restored for Floyd, Clark Counties following weekend storms

(Unsplash)
By Quenton Robertson and WAVE Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: Duke Energy has confirmed all southern Indiana customers living in Floyd and Clark Counties have their power back.

It was confirmed that power was restored Monday morning after the storms on Sunday. Two tornados had touched down during the storms.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of the writing of this article, there are 277 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd and Clark Counties after the storms Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map.

There were 17 poles broken in the two counties during the storm and some were in areas not accessible by a truck, according to a release from Duke Energy. Downed trees made it difficult for the company to get to some of the poles as well.

“Our crews are working diligently to restore power as quickly as possible,” Duke Energy said in a release. “We’ve brought in contractors and Duke Energy employees from other locations in Indiana to supplement our local workforce and speed power restoration. We expect to continue to restore more service throughout the evening, however some customers may not have power restored until tomorrow.”

During power restoration, Duke Energy said their priority is to repair the large power lines and other damages that will restore power to the most customers as safely, quickly and efficiently as possible. They said crews will then work on repairs affecting individual neighborhoods and homes.

For more information, click or tap here.

